Novak Djokovic's Ear-Seeding Pics Go Viral, Experts Explain Ancient Chinese Practice

Novak Djokovic could not achieve his dream of winning a Grand Slam title for the 25th time, but he managed to go viral on the court as fans noticed tiny adhesive patches on his ears. As cameras zoomed in on the tennis player's ears, social media users started questioning the purpose of the medical tape and suspected that he had suffered an injury.

Speaking during BBC Two's live coverage of the tournament, Clare Victoria Balding, an English broadcaster, journalist, and author, said that the athlete had undergone ear seeding, which may have given him a competitive edge at Wimbledon. NDTV connected with experts to bring you more information about the Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

What Is Ear Seeding

Dr Neha Chaudhary, an Agra-based yoga and acupressure specialist, shared, "Ear seeding (also called auricular acupressure) is a technique based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Tiny seeds (traditionally from the vaccaria plant) or small metal beads are taped to specific points on the outer ear. The person gently presses these seeds several times a day to stimulate the points."

She explained that it is helpful in managing mild pain, stress and anxiety, insomnia, and cravings, especially for smoking cessation support. "However, the overall scientific evidence is mixed. Many studies are small or have methodological limitations, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions," she confirmed.

Ear seeding is helpful in managing mild pain, stress and anxiety, insomnia, and cravings, especially for smoking cessation support. Photo: AFP

How Does Ear Seeding Work

Dr Pranesh Raman, MBBS (IGIMS Patna), CCDM (diabetes), and C. Gastro (UK), told NDTV that the theory behind ear seeding is that stimulating specific points on the ear activates certain nerve endings, including branches of the trigeminal nerve, which may influence pain perception or relaxation.

"However, there is no scientifically established mechanism proving that stimulation of these points can control or regulate the body's organs or systems as claimed by traditional theories," he added.

Dr Neha Chaudhary added that according to the TCM, the ear is believed to contain points connected to different organs and body systems. "Stimulating these points helps restore the body's energy balance ('Qi')," she explained.

Is Ear Seeding Safe For Everyone

According to the experts, ear seeding is a low-risk practice when performed with the right technique and clean materials. But it is not safe for everyone.

The experts warned that people with sensitive skin, weakened ear cartilage, skin allergies, active ear infections, eczema, wounds near the ear, bleeding disorders (or those taking blood-thinning medications), and weakened immune systems should refrain from this practice. They also added that people who are pregnant or allergic to adhesive tape or metals should avoid ear seeding.

Ear seeding may be considered an adjunctive wellness strategy, alongside proper sleep, hydration, nutrition, sports psychology techniques, evidence-based recovery protocols, and structured training. Photo: AFP

Side Effects Of Ear Seeding

Dr Pranesh Raman said, "Although generally considered minimally invasive, ear seeding is not entirely risk-free." He said that people can experience tenderness, redness, discomfort, and skin irritation.

Dr Neha Chaudhary warned that some patients can also experience a local skin infection if hygiene is poor, or a rare allergic reaction if they are allergic to adhesives or metals. "The seeds should generally not remain in place longer than prescribed (often 3-5 days, depending on the practitioner)," she advised.

She added that there is limited but promising evidence that the technique can help professional athletes manage stress. The expert added that auricular acupressure can,

Reduce pre-competition anxiety

Improve subjective relaxation

Help with sleep quality

Reduce perceived muscle soreness in some individuals

Complement pain management

"Studies specifically involving elite or professional athletes are relatively few," Dr Neha Chaudhary noted, adding that most trials include small sample sizes and produce inconsistent results.

"For athletes, ear seeding may be considered an adjunctive wellness strategy, alongside proper sleep, hydration, nutrition, sports psychology techniques, evidence-based recovery protocols, and structured training, but it should not replace medical care or sports rehabilitation," she advised.

Dr Pranesh Raman further added that the biggest misconception is that ear seeding can cure diseases or replace conventional medical treatment. Another common belief is that stimulating points on the ear can directly control the functioning of the entire body, which has not been scientifically proven.

"Complementary therapies may provide subjective relief for some individuals, but they should always be viewed as supportive practices rather than substitutes for proper medical care," he concluded.

It remains unknown why Novak Djokovic opted for ear seeding. While he was trending because of it, fans should not rush to follow in his footsteps. The Traditional Chinese Medicine technique might be working in his favour, but it does not guarantee similar benefits for others. For any further questions, people should consult an expert.

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