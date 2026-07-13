27 Killed, 22 Critical In Massive Fire At Bangkok Bar

A devastating fire tore through a bar in the Thailand capital late Sunday night, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more.

People were seen rushing to escape as flames engulfed the entrance of the venue and thick smoke spread rapidly through the building.

The blaze broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in northern Bangkok around midnight, according to rescue workers. Firefighters battled the flames for about 30 minutes before bringing the situation under control.

Smoke Likely Main Cause Of Death

Speaking to reporters outside the venue, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the fire spread quickly through the premises.

"The fire spread very quickly, reaching up to the ceiling. Smoke was likely the main cause of death," Sittipunt told reporters.

He said 27 people lost their lives and 63 others were taken to hospital, including 22 who remain in critical condition. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

Officials found several victims near a fire exit and suspect that possible obstructions may have blocked the route.

"We do not know how many people were inside but it was likely many," Chadchart added.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene and said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to Anutin, a musician performing at the pub told him he noticed smoke coming from a circuit breaker near the stage shortly before the electricity failed. Moments later, an explosion was heard and the venue quickly filled with thick smoke.

Many victims were found at the restrooms at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Videos Show Chaos As Fire Rages

Videos shared online by first responders showed flames engulfing the pub while large amounts of smoke poured from the entrance. People could be seen trying to escape as dense black smoke rose into the night sky.

Images taken after the fire was extinguished showed extensive damage inside the venue, including burnt furniture and a heavily charred interior.

Singer Sukanya Wongwongwai said she was performing nearby when she learned about the fire and hurried to the pub because several members of her band were playing there at the time.

She said one bandmate was killed, three others were hospitalized, and another person remains unaccounted for.

"From what I heard from people who were inside, when the fire started everything went dark. The power was out and there was smoke everywhere, so they couldn't locate other people," she said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the deadly blaze as they work to determine exactly how the fire started and whether any safety violations contributed to the high death count.

(With inputs from agencies)