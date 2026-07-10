Wimbledon Towels, Which Go Viral Every Season, Are Made In India

Wimbledon used to be famous primarily among athletes and sports enthusiasts, but over time, it has attracted people from across the world as players have transformed the tournament grounds into a fashion runway while delivering memorable performances.

From Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to celebrities setting fashion goals in London, the tournament is now a place where scores are awarded not just to the best players but also to the best-dressed attendees. Apart from the couture on display, Wimbledon's towels are among the most sought-after accessories.

In between games, the players are spotted using them, patting their bodies, and even taking them home, which they are not supposed to do. What is more interesting is that these towels are made in India.

Wimbledon's Viral Towels Are Made In India

Since 1987, Christy has been the official manufacturer of Wimbledon's iconic towels. The official Championship towels were originally made in Britain before Indian textile giant Welspun acquired the brand more than 15 years ago.

Production later shifted to Vapi, Gujarat, and the bespoke towels began being manufactured in India. Reportedly, the design process for each collection begins 18 months before the tournament.

Christy's design team not only studies seasonal colour palettes but also design movements and trends before finalising what the new towels will look like. Not to mention that it takes approximately a week to produce each towel.

This year's towels feature the green colour of the court and purple stripes - the signature hues of Centre Court - allowing fans to identify them almost instantly. Another variant is the strawberry-hued towel, inspired by the red berries and featuring white stripes, as a tribute to strawberries and cream, the iconic dessert associated with the tennis tournament.

How The Viral Wimbledon's Towels Are Made

It remains uncontested that these towels are more than just accessories used for drying off. They are crafted using Christy's signature short-loop terry weave, which results in a buttery-soft fabric that is quick-drying and highly absorbent.

Not to mention the tournament branding, which makes them worthy keepsakes.

Premium cotton yarn is used to make the viral towels, adding a plush touch while ensuring durability. Taking a step further, the brand has also launched a premium collection of bags, jackets and pouches for Wimbledon enthusiasts to purchase.

Why Wimbledon's Towels Are Viral

Every player is provided with these towels to use on the court and in the locker rooms, but they are expected to return them after the tournament. However, only about 15% of the total towels manufactured for the season are returned.

Players reportedly tuck them into their kit bags and take them home as souvenirs. Some even throw them into the crowd, where spectators cherish them as keepsakes.

Last year, Polish player Iga Swiatek was caught on camera stuffing the towels into her tennis bag. She has reportedly done this on multiple occasions, earning the nickname "Wimbledon towel thief".

"Every time I come back from a Grand Slam, I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So, sorry guys. Sorry, Wimbledon. I don't know if I'm supposed to do that," she told Reuters.

A few years ago, Novak Djokovic also joked about taking the towels home for his family and friends.

While Indian celebrities serve fashion goals at Wimbledon, the tournament's Made-in-India towels have become coveted keepsakes and turned players into self-confessed 'thieves'.

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