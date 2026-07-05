Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Favour Reveals A Romantic <i>Blank Space</i> Twist

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 was a blast. As the guests revealed a few details and were spotted with a black velvet gift box with the initials of the bride and groom, to call their wedding grand is only an understatement.

Thanks to American singer Maren Morris, a new detail about their wedding favour came into the spotlight, and it has a connection to Blank Space, one of Swift's most commercially successful hits.

Taylor And Travis's Wedding Favour Reveals A Romantic Blank Space Twist

Taking to Instagram, Morris shared an image of a handkerchief embroidered with the "TT" logo, symbolising the union of Taylor and Travis, and featuring lace details on the edges. It also had the wedding date and "New York City" embroidered on it.

However, what caught everyone's eye was the phrase at the bottom: "So it's gonna be forever..."

The phrase is part of the chorus of the 2014 chart-topping hit Blank Space. It goes like this:

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over, mm

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

Morris captioned the image, "Baby, just say yes," a lyric from Swift's 2008 hit Love Story, which remains one of her most popular songs.

Why Taylor And Travis's Wedding Favour Is A Nod To Blank Space

The interesting thing to note is that Kelce once confessed that Blank Space was one of his favourite songs by Swift. Others included Cruel Summer, So High School, and The Alchemy.

Speaking about the pop star during an interview, the NFL player said, "She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to fall for her, because of how genuine she is around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she just keeps it so chill and so cool."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. As the couple said "I do," the jumbotrons outside the arena read, "JUST&T Married."

For their big day, the singer and the footballer opted for Christian Dior Haute Couture. "Their looks were created in Dior's ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris," Dior said in a statement, adding, "In close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the House of Dior extend their congratulations to the bride and groom."

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story: Secret First Date, Dreamy Proposal To Grand Madison Square Garden Wedding