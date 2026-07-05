Ankur Warikoo Shares 3 Parenting Lessons That Can Shape A Child's Future

Raising confident and responsible children begins with the values they learn at home, says entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo. The WebVeda founder shared his approach to parenting and the principles he believes every child should be taught from an early age. He also explained why these values can shape a child's character and prepare them to navigate life's successes and setbacks with confidence.

In an interview with Neha Nagar, Ankur revealed the three parenting lessons he swears by. The first one is respect. "Appreciate a person, and according to that, ask for your appreciation in front of every person. It shouldn't matter how a person looks, what he says, where he was born, how much he earns, what is his position, what is his title," he said.

The second thing is accountability. "Whatever happens to you in life, you and only you are responsible for that," the WebVeda founder explained. Giving an example, he added, "When a child is learning to walk, he falls while walking. Parents pick him up and start beating him on the ground. And that is telling kids the worst lesson possible.

According to Ankur Warikoo, this teaches them that when someone is in pain, they should lash out at the person they blame for it instead of taking responsibility for themselves. He claimed that this is not a value they would want to teach children.

Third and final is ownership. "It is not necessary to win, but it is necessary that after doing your work, you can say to yourself, Whatever I could do, I did it all. You have to give your best," the entrepreneur explained.

For Ankur Warikoo, raising resilient children is not about shielding them from failure but equipping them with the values to face life's challenges with confidence and integrity.

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