Viral Video: Ankur Warikoo Shares Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan's Popular Characters

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo shared a video on Instagram on June 3, in which he spoke about three life lessons learnt from three Bollywood characters: Rancho from 3 Idiots, played by Aamir Khan; Arjun from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, played by Hrithik Roshan; and Dr Khan from Dear Zindagi, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

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In the video, Ankur said, "3 Bollywood characters jo humein bohot kuch sikhake gaye. 3 Idiots se Rancho. Ek insaan exam ke peeche padha hua hai, ek rank ke peeche pada hua hai, ek salary ke peeche pada hua hai, woh sikhne ke peeche pada hua tha. Koi poochta nahi tha, woh sawal poochta tha. Koi madad mangta nahi tha, lekin woh madad karta rehta tha."

"Second, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara se Arjun. Paise the, shaan thi, shaukat thi, lekin akela tha. Jab apne doston ko azaadi se zindagi jeete hue dekha toh ehsaas hua ki woh qaid mein hai. Apni dream life tyag kar, khud ki zindagi banayi."

"Number 3 Dear Zindagi se Dr Khan. Kabhi ye nahi bola ki karna kya hai. Sawal pooch pooch ke khud ba khud usko jawab tak pahucha diya."

Sharing the video, Ankur captioned it with what he said in the video: "3 Bollywood characters who taught us a lot (Send this to a friend who reminds you of them). 1. Rancho from 3 Idiots. Every person is after exams, ranks, and salary. He was just learning. When nobody asked in class, he would ask questions. Nobody asked for help, but he would help."

He added, "2. Arjun from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He had money, peace, and happiness, but he was alone. When he saw his friends enjoying their freedom, he realised that he was in a prison. He left his dream life and made his own life."

"3. Dr Khan from Dear Zindagi. Never told what to do. It was only after asking many questions that the answers showed themselves."

In other news, a few days ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100 crore business. The education platform provided upskilling courses, generating Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.

"I am shutting down my Rs 100 crores courses business. We've grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020," wrote Warikoo in an X (formerly Twitter) post on May 15, adding, "5 lakh students. Rs 100 crores in sales. Rs 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it."

He launched the courses business in 2020 and has a massive social media presence, with millions of subscribers on YouTube and Instagram, along with lakhs of followers on X.



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