Sitarist Rishab Sharma Flaunts Rs 35.8 Lakh Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, Poses With <i>Ramayana</i> Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is one of the most prominent Indian musicians. He has been training in the sitar since he was merely 10 years old. Today, he is a composer and music producer who hosts concerts in India and abroad.

In a recent post, he was spotted posing with Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, and director Nitesh Tiwari. But in the next swipe, he was casually flaunting his Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition, priced at Rs 35,88,000, according to Ethos Watch Boutiques.

The caption of the post read, "See you tonight. Jai Shree Ram," ahead of the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp red carpet event in New Delhi.

Sitarist Rishab Sharma's Rs 35.8 Lakh Ram Janmabhoomi Takes The Spotlight

Inspired by the spiritual significance of Ram Janmabhoomi, the limited-edition watch features elaborate engravings and a striking bezel showcasing Lord Ram with his bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman in a prayerful pose, and a miniature depiction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

"The dial is meticulously engraved with a detailed relief of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, symbolising the historical importance of the location. Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu deities on the dial and the bezel that further highlight the connection to this landmark, blending historical reverence with the modern appeal of the Epic X collection," reads an excerpt from the website.

The watch is available in three variants: the Titanium Edition (Rs 35,88,000), the Rose Gold Edition (Rs 78,00,000), and the Gold Edition (Rs 83,00,000 to Rs 1,08,00,000).

About Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the most expensive projects in the Indian film industry to date, with the two-part epic reportedly mounted on a massive Rs 4,000 crore budget. It is believed to be a spectacle on the silver screen.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Ravi Dubey (Lakshmana), among others. It is believed that Ranbir Kapoor charged Rs 75 crore per part, while Sai Pallavi earned Rs 12 crore for both films.

The first part will hit theatres in October 2026, while the second part will release around Diwali 2027. The worldwide trailer is scheduled to be released on July 24.

However, before the trailer launch, the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. According to ANI, the red carpet will be attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo, Ravi Dubey, Nitesh Tiwari, Arun Govil, and Kumar Vishwas, among others.

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