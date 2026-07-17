<i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Danish Pandor's Diet And Fitness Routine: Jeera Water, A Garlic Clove, 40-Minute Workouts

Danish Pandor, who rose to fame for his role as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, followed by Dhurandhar 2, and became a social media sensation, sat down for an exclusive chat with NDTV. The actor shared his daily wellness habits, balanced diet, favourite cheat meals, and workout routine, revealing why he believes fitness does not have to be complicated.

From starting his day with gratitude and prayer to following a protein-rich meal plan and strength training four times a week, Danish shared how he stays healthy while managing a busy schedule.

Danish Pandor Starts His Day With Gratitude

For Danish, the first thing he does every morning is express gratitude. "I pray. I am grateful. I pray to the Almighty and tell Him, 'Thank you so much for waking me up. I'm breathing well; I'm hale and hearty.' I just pray to the Almighty, saying, 'Make my day even more beautiful.'"

A Balanced Diet With Plenty Of Protein

When asked about his diet, Danish said he does not follow extreme restrictions and prefers moderation over rigid rules.

"My diet is a mix of everything, but the thing is I eat everything in moderation. Every two hours, I eat something. I don't munch on a lot of junk because I don't prefer that. At the same time, I'm a little fitness-conscious. So, fewer carbs and more protein and fibre."

The actor then broke down his daily meal plan in detail.

His mornings begin with a combination of traditional wellness drinks and nutrient-rich foods.

"My morning routine is completely fixed. I have turmeric water with black pepper and cumin with black pepper and a little lukewarm water. Then I have one clove of garlic. After that, I drink jeera paani, the water in which cumin seeds are soaked overnight."

For breakfast, he keeps things simple. "Then I have one sourdough bread with two sunny-side-up eggs. That's about it."

A couple of hours later comes a protein-packed shake. "After two hours, I have a whole protein shake with all the dry fruits in it, be they walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, figs, and dates. Everything is put together with blueberries."

Danish also revealed that he is lactose intolerant, which influences his choices. "I'm lactose intolerant, so milk is a bit of an issue for me. I use whey isolate and mix everything with water to make a shake."

Lunch remains uncomplicated and protein-focused. "Lunch is very simple. I have one chapati, sabzi, salad, dal-rice, and at least 150 to 200 grams of chicken. That's about it."

His evening snack usually consists of fruits. "In the evening, I tend to have two fruits, whichever two fruits are available."

Dinner mirrors his lunch. "At night, it's also dal-rice, sabzi, and maybe chicken or fish. But at least 150 to 200 grams. Nothing hectic."

While Danish follows a disciplined diet most days, he does have a favourite indulgence. Speaking about his cheat meals, he admitted that he cannot resist Asian cuisine. "Anything Asian. The noodles, the rice, the gravy, and everything. I love it."

He added, "Anything Chinese too. I love sushi as well. Asian food is something I really enjoy."

A Simple Fitness Routine

Unlike many actors who spend hours in the gym, Danish prefers shorter but consistent workouts. He revealed that he exercises for just 40 minutes a day. "Forty minutes. Forty minutes a day. That's about it. Nothing more than that."

The actor also tries to stay active through walking, though he does not obsess over hitting 10,000 steps. "I walk about 4,000 steps. That's about it. I don't do the 10,000-step thing. It doesn't happen because I don't get the time. But I tend to finish 4,000 steps."

As for his workout schedule, strength training remains a major focus. "I do 40 minutes of workouts every day, four times a week, and it's strength training."

Cardio gets a dedicated day of its own. "One day, I dedicate myself to a high-intensity workout for cardiovascular fitness."

For Danish Pandor, the formula is simple: gratitude, moderation, protein-rich meals, and consistent exercise. Rather than chasing extreme fitness trends, the Dhurandhar actor believes in maintaining sustainable habits that fit seamlessly into his everyday life.



Also Read: Danish Pandor Defends Uzair Baloch's 'Open Ending' In Dhurandhar 2: "I Was Completely Satisfied"