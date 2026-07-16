How Katrina Kaif, 43 Today, Grew Kay Beauty To Rs 350 Crore In Sales

Celebrity beauty brands are everywhere today. But very few manage to stay relevant once the launch buzz fades. Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty is one of the rare exceptions. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has grown from a celebrity-backed makeup label into one of India's biggest beauty success stories.

According to an Indian Express report, Kay Beauty's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose from Rs 240 crore in FY25 to Rs 350 crore in FY26, marking a 46 per cent jump in sales. The report also noted that the brand has expanded beyond India, with a launch in the UK and a growing presence in the Middle East.

As the actor is celebrating her 43rd birthday, here is a story of she turned her makeup brand into a success story.

A Brand Built Around Everyday Makeup

Kay Beauty entered the market at a time when international luxury brands and affordable drugstore labels already had loyal customers. Instead of competing directly with either, it found a sweet spot in between.

Most of its products are priced between roughly Rs 500 and Rs 1,500, making them feel premium without being too expensive. The brand also focused on vegan, cruelty-free formulas and makeup designed for Indian skin tones, giving shoppers something they felt was made with them in mind.

Its message, "It's Kay to Be You," also helped the brand stand out by promoting inclusivity and self-expression.

More Than Just A Celebrity Name

One of the biggest reasons behind Kay Beauty's growth is that it never felt like a brand with only a celebrity face attached to it.

Katrina Kaif has often spoken about being closely involved in product development. That helped build trust among customers, who saw the brand as an extension of her personal interest in beauty rather than just another endorsement.

The name itself also works in its favour. "Kay Beauty" is closely linked to Katrina's identity, making it instantly recognisable while still standing as a brand of its own.

The Nykaa Advantage

Kay Beauty launched in partnership with Nykaa, giving it strong online visibility from day one. At a time when the pandemic pushed more shoppers towards online purchases, the brand benefited from its digital-first approach.

The online-only selling model during the Covid-19 period helped it establish a strong e-commerce presence. Today, the products are available across Nykaa, other online platforms and offline stores, making them easy to access.

Positive customer reviews and repeat purchases have also worked in the brand's favour. Instead of relying only on celebrity buzz, Kay Beauty has built a loyal customer base through product quality and consistent branding.

With Rs 350 crore in FY26 sales and international expansion already underway, Kay Beauty has shown that celebrity-backed businesses can succeed when they combine the right products, pricing and long-term brand building.

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