Inside Smriti Irani's Luxurious Delhi Home: A Grand Living Room, Pooja Space And Lush Garden

Actor-politician Smriti Irani, who has reprised her iconic role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has added another milestone to her list of achievements. The former Union Minister has been featured in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2026 list for her leadership of the SPARK 100K Collective, an initiative that has empowered more than one lakh women entrepreneurs across 300 Indian cities.

While Irani continues to make an impact in public life, her private residence in Delhi offers a glimpse into her personal style. Frequently featured in her social media posts, the home seamlessly blends traditional Indian design elements with modern comforts. A few years ago, Curly Tales gave a tour of her Delhi home.

Grand Entrance Sets The Tone

The entrance to the residence exudes understated elegance, with graceful archways, warm ambient lighting, and lush greenery. A spacious driveway lined with manicured plants and flowering vines creates a welcoming atmosphere even before guests step inside.

Courtyard-Inspired Living Space

The heart of the home features a traditional courtyard-style layout, designed to maximise natural light and ventilation. The spacious living room is furnished with plush sofas, a large centre table, statement lamps, and elegant decor pieces. High ceilings, complemented by carefully selected paintings and decorative accents, lend the space a luxurious yet inviting feel, making it ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guests. The house also has a beautiful pooja space.

Photo Credit: Curly Tales

Earthy Interiors with an Indian Touch

The home embraces natural, earthy flooring instead of contemporary synthetic materials, emphasising an organic “Made in India” theme. The muted colour palette and traditional materials contribute to a calm and welcoming ambience throughout the residence.

Art Reflects Personal Taste

Artwork plays a significant role in the home's interiors. The walls and common areas are adorned with large paintings and Indian artworks, adding character to the residence. The carefully curated collection highlights Irani's appreciation for Indian art and craftsmanship.

Cosy Corners for Work and Relaxation

The residence also features thoughtfully designed quiet spaces where Irani is often seen reading, working on her laptop, or simply relaxing. With minimal décor and comfortable seating near large windows, these corners reflect her preference for simplicity and peace. Fans have often caught glimpses of these spaces through her social media posts.

Lush Outdoor Space

Surrounding the home is a beautifully maintained garden filled with trees, flowering plants, and shrubs. The expansive lawn serves as a peaceful retreat where Irani often spends time with family or enjoys quiet moments outdoors. The lush landscape adds to the charm of the property and offers an escape from the bustle of city life.

Picture-Perfect Interiors

From stylish furniture and elegant lighting to thoughtfully placed décor accents, nearly every corner of the mansion is designed with attention to detail. Large windows allow ample natural light to flood the interiors, while scenic seating areas and garden views create picture-perfect settings that frequently feature in Irani's social media updates.



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