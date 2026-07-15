Relief For India, China As US Eases 500% Russian Oil Tariff Threat

US lawmakers have unveiled a revised version of the Russia sanctions bill, the bipartisan bill first introduced by late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, easing the original 500 per cent tariff proposal for nations importing Russian energy, including India and China.

The bill seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials and to use tariffs to pressure China and India to reduce their dependence on Russia as an energy supplier. US lawmakers believe that sanctions would ramp up economic pressure on Moscow to end its four-year-long invasion of Ukraine, which has killed roughly 2 million military troops and devastated Kyiv with nearly $200 billion in damage.

China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan are the top five purchasers ​of Russian crude, while China, France, Japan, Hungary, and Belgium are the top importers of Russian natural gas.

The New Version

The new version of the bill reduces tariffs that could be imposed on third-party buyers of Russian oil and natural gas to a maximum of 100 per cent for the top five purchasers, down from the previous proposal's blanket 500 per cent.

The updated version also allows an exception for countries that import less than 15 per cent of Russia's natural gas exports and are taking significant steps to reduce those imports, which could exempt Japan, France, Hungary, and Belgium.

The measure also imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet of tankers that do not depend on Western maritime services, on Russian financial institutions including the Central Bank of the ‌Russian Federation, ⁠and on Russia's largest state-owned energy projects, including Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 1, 2 and 3.

In addition, the new version includes a provision that allows Trump to waive the sanctions if he deems it in the U.S. national interest to do so

Lindsey Graham's Tariff Push

Senator Graham, who died last week, had announced during his trip to ​Ukraine just a day earlier that he had reached an agreement with Republican President Donald Trump to move forward with the Russia sanctions bill, more than ​a year after it was introduced.

Senate aides said there were 26 co-sponsors for the bill, and they expected more within ⁠several hours, expressing optimism about its chances of passage. "We're pretty confident on its path," one aide said.

The bill is changed from the original version introduced by ​Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, in April 2025.