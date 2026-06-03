Katrina Kaif's Haircare Secret? A Homemade Oil Made By Vicky Kaushal's Mother

Katrina Kaif has got everyone talking with her latest Instagram entry. The actress shared a series of photos capturing how she spent May. The carousel featured heartwarming family moments, including celebrations of Vicky Kaushal's birthday, glimpses of her travels and a few sweet indulgences.

But it was not those wholesome moments that had fans talking. It was Katrina's long, thick and shiny hair that quickly became the highlight of the post.

The curiosity around Katrina's healthy hair is understandable, especially as hair thinning and excessive hair fall are common concerns for many women after childbirth.

Despite this, Katrina, who welcomed baby boy Vihaan in November last year, has voluminous and glossy hair. In case you have not already checked out Katrina's post, here is a closer look at the diva's enviable tresses that have everyone talking:

The Secret Behind Katrina Kaif's Healthy, Long And Shiny Hair

Katrina Kaif has previously revealed that her secret is not an expensive salon treatment or a luxury hair product, but a homemade hair oil prepared by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

While speaking with The Week in 2024, she shared that the oil made by her mother-in-law contains onion, amla and avocado, along with a few other nourishing ingredients. The mixture is slow-cooked for several hours before being applied to the hair. “It's the most incredible hair oil that I've been using,” she said.

But beyond everything else, the actress believes that a minimal and consistent routine is more effective than any fancy fad.

How Do These Ingredients Work?

Each ingredient in Katrina's homemade hair oil is associated with potential hair-care benefits.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and is widely used in traditional hair-care routines to help strengthen hair and support scalp health, according to Healthline.

Onion juice is often believed to help reduce premature greying and combat dandruff.

Avocado, meanwhile, is deeply nourishing and moisturising due to its natural oils and healthy fats, including polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids.

These nutrients can benefit all hair types but are particularly helpful for dry and dehydrated hair, helping improve softness and manageability.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.