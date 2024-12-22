Katrina Kaif Is Her Mother-In-Law's Favourite. Proof - Her Haircare Routine

Ever wondered how Katrina Kaif manages to maintain her long, black hair in all its glory? The answer lies in the hands of her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Quite literally!

In a recent interview with The Week, Katrina opened up about the many aspects of her life, from her beauty line to her husband, and even the bond she shares with her mum-in-law.

During the conversation, the Merry Christmas actress revealed that her haircare duties are taken care of by Vicky's mother.

"I'm equally passionate about skincare, because I have very sensitive skin. I enjoy fun routines, like the gua sha. I know I'm late to the party, but I've just started using it and it's amazing. My mother-in-law also makes me this hair oil with onion, amla, avocado and two-three other ingredients. Home remedies are incredibly powerful too," she disclosed.

This is not the first time that Katrina was all praises for her mum-in-law. In 2022, when she came on The Kapil Sharma Show, she revealed how Vicky's mom makes sweet potatoes for her.

"Initially Mummy ji used to urge me to have a lot to have parathas, and since I'm on a diet I couldn't have them. So I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me. My in-laws call me Kitto with love," she said.

The actress also recently visited the shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. A video shared by the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi which was widely circulated on social media showed her offering prayers and seeking blessings from the saint.

On the wok front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi, which was also her third movie since she got married. The other two were Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in which she reunited with Salman Khan.

