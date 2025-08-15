<i>Param Sundari</i>: Sidharth-Janhvi's Film Lands In Controversy Over Flirty Church Scene, Christian Group Protests

While the trailer of Param Sundari, led by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was much-applauded, it soon found itself embroiled in a controversy. The trailer of the film begins with a flirty scene between Sidharth's Param and Janhvi's Sundari in a church. A Christian group has now questioned CBFC on their clearance of the scene and demanded the removal of the same.

What's Happening

A Christian group named Watchdog Foundation has expressed their strong disapproval of the romantic scene featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a church in their upcoming film Param Sundari.

They have written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government about the same.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation said, "The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings."

The letter further mentioned, "the church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content. This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community."

The Foundation group has also threatened public protests if the scenes are not removed from the film and promotional videos.

They have further demanded an FIR against the lead actors, director and producer for hurting the religious sentiments of the Catholic community.

sidharth malhotra as param sachdev in param sundari (2025) 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/gdD7HfoPfh — akriti (@mallhotrasgirl) August 13, 2025

About Param Sundari

The film marks their first collaboration on screen. Sidharth plays Param, a Punjabi boy, who falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer offers a glimpse of their love story that transcends geography, language and cultural backgrounds.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Aakash Dahiya and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 29, 2025.

In A Nutshell

