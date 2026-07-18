Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation: Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he was holding an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days, and taken to a hospital on Saturday.

The 59-year-old activist was on a fast, demanding the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk was shifted amid protests and sloganeering by the Cockroach Janata Party activists, who have been spearheading the protests.

The action followed a Delhi High Court order for daily health checks on Wangchuk due to his deteriorating condition. The police made constant announcements at Jantar Mantar that their action was on the direction of the Delhi High Court and due to Wangchuk's failing health condition.

Here Are Live Updates On Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation: