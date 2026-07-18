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Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation: Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he was holding an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days, and taken to a hospital on Saturday.

The 59-year-old activist was on a fast, demanding the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk was shifted amid protests and sloganeering by the Cockroach Janata Party activists, who have been spearheading the protests.

The action followed a Delhi High Court order for daily health checks on Wangchuk due to his deteriorating condition. The police made constant announcements at Jantar Mantar that their action was on the direction of the Delhi High Court and due to Wangchuk's failing health condition. 

Here Are Live Updates On Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation: 

Jul 18, 2026 08:52 (IST)
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Sonam Wangchuk Is Stable: Sources

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he has been admitted to the emergency ward. Sources told news agency ANI that Wangchuk is conscious and his vitals are stable.

Jul 18, 2026 08:05 (IST)
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Police Ask Protesters To Vacate Jantar Mantar

"While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. Police, however,  exercised maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," Delhi Police said.

Jul 18, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Protest Site, Taken To Hospital On Day 21 Of Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has been removed from the protest site and taken to the hospital.

Police landed at the protest site early on Saturday morning and shifted Wangchuk to hospital amid protests and sloganeering by the Cockroach Janata Party activists who have been spearheading the protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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