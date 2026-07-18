"Sonam Wanchuk Taken For Essential Care": Cops Urge Protesters To Vacate Jantar Mantar

After removing activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site, the Delhi Police has appealed to the protesters to vacate the site "peacefull at the earliest".

Early on Saturday morning, Delhi Police officials shifted Sonam Wangchuk to a Delhi hospital amid portest and slaganeering by the protesters.

In a statement after the action, Delhi Police said that their action was in accordance with the Delhi High Court order and due to Wangchuk's failing health.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," Police statement said.

Reports said Wangchuk has been admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, adding that he is conscious and his vitals are stable.

The police have also appealed to the protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar peacefully.

"While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. Police, however, exercised maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

After Wangchuk was shifted, Delhi Police officials were seen making announcements at Jantar Mantar asking protesters to vacate the place peacefully.

Satirical social media platfrom Cockroach Janata Party activists have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for 29 days demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk, who is supporting the CJP protest, started his hinger strike 21 days ago and his health has been deteriorating for the last few days.

The police action came two days after Dehi High Court asked the Centre to "do whatever it takes" to protect Sonam Wangchuk's life.

On Friday, doctors who checked on Wangchuk had described his condition as an emergency with a fear of his organs failing.

Daily medical bulletins had raised concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health. A medical update two days ago had said that the activist had lost over 8 kilos and his health was deteriorating.