Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Protest Site, Taken To Hospital On Day 21 Of Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has been removed from the protest site and taken to the hospital.

Police landed at the protest site early on Saturday morning and shifted Wangchuk to hospital amid protests and sloganeering by the Cockroach Janata Party activists who have been spearheading the protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The police action came ahead of the hearing in Delhi High Court over deteriorating health. The court had two days ago directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health checks on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Observing that "life of any citizen is precious", the court ordered regular medical monitoring and necessary medical intervention. The High

The police made constant annoucements at Jantar Mantar that their action was on the direction of Delhi High Court and due to failing health of Sonam Wangchuk.

Daily medical bulletins had raised concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health. A medical update two days ago had said that the activist had lost over 8 kilos and his health was deteriorating.