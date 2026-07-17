Viral Pics: Anushka Sharma Spotted With Spiritual Teacher Krishna Das At A London Restaurant

Anushka Sharma was spotted enjoying her time with spiritual teacher and singer Krishna Das at a restaurant in London recently, and the meeting drew attention after photos from the outing surfaced online.

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Anushka Sharma has caught the internet's attention after photos from her recent outing in London surfaced online. The actress was seen spending time with renowned spiritual teacher and singer Krishna Das during a visit to a restaurant in the city.

Pics from the meeting were shared by the restaurant on its official social media account. In the photos, Anushka is seen posing with Krishna Das and interacting with members of the restaurant staff.

The restaurant also shared a note describing its experience of hosting the duo. Praising Anushka, the eatery said the actress was warm, humble and approachable during her visit. It also spoke highly of Krishna Das, highlighting the impact of his music and spiritual teachings on audiences around the world. The caption read, "Some days leave your heart a little fuller... and today was one of them! We were blessed to welcome the wonderful @anushkasharma ji and the ever-inspiring @krishnadasmusic ji to @omnom London!!"



It added, "Anushka ji's warmth, humility and grace are even more beautiful in person. She has such a calming presence that instantly makes everyone feel at home. And Krishna Das ji... what can I say? A soul whose music has touched millions around the world. His presence carries the same peace, love and devotion that we all experience through his kirtans."



"Moments like these remind me why we created @namastevillage and @omnom - not just as a restaurant chain, but as space where people can connect, nourish themselves and feel at peace. Before they left, we invited them to visit us again. And with God's grace, I hope one day we'll also have the pleasure of welcoming @virat.kohli ji to OMNOM. It would truly be a privilege. Thank you, Anushka ji and Krishna Das ji, for blessing us with your beautiful presence. Our hearts are full," concluded the note.

Anushka has largely stayed away from the public spotlight in recent months and has been spending considerable time in London with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their children.



Also Read: Viral: Anushka Sharma's Rare London Outing Gets The Internet Buzzing