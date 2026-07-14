When Anushka Sharma Admitted She Wanted To Steal Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition challenging the approval for the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's iconic Bandra home, Mannat.

As the superstar's famous bungalow found itself back in the headlines, here's a throwback to the time when Anushka Sharma openly admitted she wanted to steal it.

Back in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma appeared on filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh's chat show Yaaron Ki Baraat. What started as a simple question soon turned into one of the funniest moments from the episode.

Sajid asked Anushka what was the one thing she would like to steal from Shah Rukh Khan. She laughed and replied, "Kitni saari cheezein hain!"

As everyone laughed, Anushka began listing her dream steals. First came Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious watch collection, which she confessed she would happily sell. But the next answer was even bigger.

Without thinking twice, she declared, "Mannat. Obviously."

Owning Bollywood's most famous house? Anushka clearly knew what she wanted.

The fun didn't stop there. When asked what else she would like to take, Anushka smiled and said, "Abhi kuchh toh chhod deti hun."

That was Shah Rukh Khan's cue to deliver another classic one-liner. He joked, "Vanity van chhod do, wahin rahunga naa. Bachho ko leke, biwi ko leke vanity van mein raha karunga main."

The audience burst into laughter, but Anushka had one final punchline ready. Looking straight at him, she cheekily said, "Lelungi."

That single word sent everyone-including Shah Rukh Khan, the hosts, and the audience-into another fit of laughter.

The duo has always shared an effortless friendship on and off screen. Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and the two later reunited for Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

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