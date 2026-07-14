<i>Dhamaal 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within four days of its release. The film collected Rs 8.75 crore across 10,598 shows in India on Monday.

This brings the total India gross collection to Rs 88.33 crore and the total India net collection to Rs 73.75 crore so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Overseas, the family entertainer collected Rs 1.5 crore on Day 4. The film's total overseas gross now stands at Rs 14.5 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 102.83 crore.

Dhamaal 4 had an overall occupancy of 17.79% on July 13. Morning shows opened with 7.62% occupancy but quickly picked up during the afternoon shows, which registered 16.62% audience attendance. Both evening and night shows saw a decent turnout, with 19.54% and 25.15% occupancy, respectively.

The film began its theatrical run on July 10, collecting Rs 14 crore net. It followed this with a strong Saturday collection of Rs 22.5 crore net before witnessing significant growth on Sunday, earning Rs 28.5 crore.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise brings back the iconic ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi on a brand-new chaotic treasure hunt. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta and Anjali Anand.

This time, the chaos centres on a 100-year-old gold fortune looted from a British ship by the notorious pirate Shaitan Singh. The cryptic clue falls into the hands of a group of money-minded misfits, who split into separate teams to outsmart one another and claim the gold.

Following the successful theatrical release of Dhamaal 4, a surprise post-credit scene revealed that the fifth instalment of the madcap comedy franchise is already in the works.