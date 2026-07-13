Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Baby Girl's Name And It Has A <i>Qubool Hai</i> Connection

Surbhi Jyoti has shared a sweet update with her fans, celebrating her month-old daughter. To make the occasion special, the actor also revealed her daughter's name.

The Naagin star posted a beautiful photograph of her baby's tiny hand holding a stem of purple orchids and announced that her name is Seher. The name means the first light of dawn, and the actor described her daughter as the light that brightened her life.

What makes the name even more special is its connection to Surbhi Jyoti. Her long-time fans remember that Seher was also the name of the character she played in the well-known television show Qubool Hai.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Seher. Like the First Light of Morning. You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter.”

Celebrities, including Kishwer Merchant, Arti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Mukherjee, and Aaryamann Sseth, among others, also conveyed their wishes.

The name reveal comes a month after Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcomed their baby girl on June 13. The couple announced her birth on social media the following day. During the time, the couple wrote, “Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married in October 2024 in a private destination wedding attended by their family members and close friends from the television industry. Since then, the couple has shared many special moments with their fans.

Apart from Surbhi Jyoti, Qubool Hai, which aired from 2012 to 2016, also featured Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sinha, Ketaki Kadam, Karanvir Bohra, and several other actors in key roles.

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