<i>Dhamaal</i> 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. Within just three days of its release, the comedy entertainer has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the Indian market.

On its first Sunday, the film collected Rs 28.5 crore through ticket windows, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, Dhamaal 4 has taken its total India net collection to Rs 65 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 78 crore.

Day-Wise Breakdown

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi in key roles, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore across 10,669 shows on Friday. The collections jumped to Rs 22.5 crore across 10,954 shows on Saturday, followed by another impressive Rs 28.5 crore across 11,481 shows on Day 3, reflecting strong word of mouth and weekend footfall.

Overseas And Worldwide Collection

The film is also performing well in overseas markets. On Day 3, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 14 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 92 crore.

Day 3 Occupancy

On July 12, Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall occupancy of 49.46%. Morning shows registered 22.31% occupancy, afternoon shows climbed to 56.31%, evening shows peaked at 71.62%, while night shows closed the day with 47.62% occupancy.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, following Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi, Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu "Lallan" Roy, Arshad Warsi as Aditya "Adi" Srivastav, Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav Srivastav, Ravi Kishan as Adhoora and Sanjay Mishra as Jonny. Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta also feature in important roles.

Dhamaal 4 Review

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee awarded Dhamaal 4 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Dhamaal 4 has the gall to turn the anthemic Bella Ciao into its Paisa Lao musical leitmotif, but it lacks the imagination and acumen to back that ill-advisedly audacious leap up with a screenplay that can do justice to all the CGI and AI-generated mayhem that the film banks upon.” Click here to read the full review.