Trisha Krishnan Remembers Singer S Janaki, Says It Was A Great Honour To Carry Her Name In <i>96</i>

Trisha Krishnan remembered legendary playback singer S Janaki with a heartfelt note and a few unseen pictures a day after the iconic singer died. The actor, whose character in the 2018 film 96 was named after Janaki Amma, said it was one of the biggest honours of her career to carry the singer's name on screen.

Sharing photos from the sets of 96, Trisha looked back at the time she met the veteran singer during the making of the film. In the pictures, Trisha, dressed in her yellow kurta and blue scarf from the film, is seen hugging Janaki Amma and posing with her.

Along with the pictures, Trisha wrote, “Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I'll cherish forever.”

She also thanked the singer for the memories they shared. “Thank you for your hugs, your kindness, your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls. Your voice will live forever,” she wrote.

Ending her note, Trisha added, “Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly.”

Meanwhile, fans also began sharing a deleted scene from 96 that featured S Janaki herself. In the scene, Vijay Sethupathi's character Ram and Trisha's character Janaki, lovingly called Janu, visit the singer's home. Ram tells Janaki Amma that while Janu sings many of her songs beautifully, she never sings his favourite one.

The moment ends with the legendary singer learning that Trisha's character is also named S Janaki Devi. Smiling, she tells her that she must sing even better than she does, making it one of the most loved deleted scenes from the film.

Known as the “Nightingale of the South”, S Janaki recorded thousands of songs across several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Odia, besides singing in English, Japanese, German and Sinhala. She died on July 11 at a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 88.