Sohail Khan Reveals What Led To His Divorce From Seema Sajdeh: '<i>Kaam Theek Nahi Chal Raha Tha</i>'

Sohail Khan has spoken candidly about the reason behind his divorce from Seema Sajdeh during the latest episode of the reality show Alliance.

Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For The Divorce

After Seema entered the house, Sohail reflected on their relationship and accepted that his own behaviour played a major role in their separation.

During a conversation, Nikhil Chinappa asked him, "Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha? (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)"

Responding honestly, Sohail said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

He went on to praise Seema, saying, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Sohail Shares Details About Their Family Life

In another conversation with Zaid Darbar, Sohail shared that both of their sons currently live with him. He added that Seema visits his house three times a week to spend time with them and still has a key to the house.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before getting married in 1998. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, during their marriage. After spending 24 years together, they officially parted ways in 2022.

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