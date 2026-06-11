Seema Sajdeh On Getting Back With Sohail Khan After Divorce: 'People Think You Have To Be Enemies'

Seema Sajdeh, who divorced Sohail Khan in 2022, recently addressed rumours of getting back together after they were spotted at a Pune wedding. Dismissing the public perception of enmity after partners part ways, Seema said they will always be a family.

"I can't understand people when they see Sohail and me together. I was married to the man for over 20 years. I share two children with him. He is the father of my children and we are always going to be a family. That is the reality of my life," she added. "People just assume that when you get a divorce, you have to be enemies," Seema told Filmibeat.

Reflecting on life after divorce, Seema said, "No. Divorce isn't pretty. Everybody goes through their phases. There is anger, there are stages of grief, but eventually everybody finds their rhythm."

"Honestly, Sohail and I are absolutely fine. We are co-parenting beautifully. We love our boys," she said.

Seema also joined the Khans at the last rites of their family friend Kumod Raney this week.

"We are forever going to be there for Nirvaan and Yohan. That's their father and I am their mother. I was married into that family for over 20 years, nearly 25 years. That will always be my family," Seema said, emphasising co-parenting duties.

Seema also said it's not easy to cut ties with a family where she built relationships for decades just because she got a divorce.

"By virtue of my children, they will always be my family. Whether people want to see it however they want to look into it, you can't just say, 'My divorce happened, so I forgot this person and I forgot that person.' It doesn't work like that."

She added, "You can't cut off a relationship like that. It doesn't happen like that."

While Seema did not directly address whether reconciliation is on the cards, her comments made it clear that she and Sohail prefer a cordial relationship and mutual respect.

In an interesting turn of events, Seema has rekindled a relationship with Vikram Ahuja — the same man whose engagement she broke off before marrying Sohail Khan. She is currently dating him following her divorce from Sohail.