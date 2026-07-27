'Feels More Like A Product Than A Piece Of Art': Mahira Sharma's <i>Rana Ji 2.0</i> Sparks Mixed Reactions

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma's latest music video, Rana Ji 2.0, has failed to impress a section of social media users. The track, released under the Tips banner, is a remake of the popular 1995 song Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna from Karan Arjun, originally picturised on Mamta Kulkarni.

While the recreated version retains the original singers Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, many viewers felt it could not match the charm of the original and criticised the growing trend of remaking classic songs.

Soon after the song's release, X was flooded with reactions from users comparing the new version with the original.

A user on X wrote, "The obsession with remaking classics needs to stop. This feels more like a product than a piece of art."

Another posted, "Rana ji such me maaf nahi krege ye dekhkr."

Another user on X wrote, "Old Ranaji > New Ranaji. No debate. Sometimes classics should just stay classics."

Another wrote, "This wasn't needed; the original was a banger."

One user strongly criticised the remake, writing, "Bollywood please stop ruining classic masterpieces. ​They really ruined the iconic Rana Ji with this 2.0 bullshit. ​Forget Mamta Kulkarni for a sec, even that older auntie in the original song had more screen presence and craze than Mahira Sharma in this entire remix!"

The same person further added, "​How can anyone even think Mahira could match Mamta Kulkarni? Her expressions. body language. dance moves. 90s Mamta was on a different level altogether. Bollywood can never replicate that aura. ​And don't even get me started on the vocals. Auto-tuned noise can NEVER replace Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik's raw voice.!"

Another user also commented, "The lips barely move for a song that's supposed to be full of expressions. I don't even see any body movement too.. only camera zoom."

Rana Ji 2.0 features vocals by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The original composition was by Rajesh Roshan, while the original lyrics were penned by Indeevar.