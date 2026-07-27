'Will Go To Supreme Court': <i>Kala Hiran</i> Director After Delhi High Court Orders Teaser Removal

The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film said to be inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, have decided to approach the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court directed the removal of the film's teaser and related promotional material.

The development comes after the High Court, while hearing Salman Khan's plea seeking protection of his personality rights, ordered the takedown of various links carrying the teaser. The court also directed that interviews given by producer Amit Jani be removed.

During the hearing, the court made strong oral observations, stating that an individual's reputation deserves protection and expressing concern over the film's apparent references to the actor. The court indicated that it would pass a detailed order with strong observations.

According to Salman Khan's plea, the promotional material unlawfully exploits his personality rights by making unmistakable references to him. The actor has alleged that the teaser features a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, an accessory widely associated with him, while one of the posters depicts the character holding a rifle. The plea argues that such portrayals could mislead the public, particularly since Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act proceedings related to the 1998 case.

Reacting to the High Court's order, director Bharat S Shrinate said the filmmakers respect the judiciary but believe the matter also involves constitutional protections for artistic expression.

"We have the highest respect for the Hon'ble Courts and the rule of law. We also recognise that every individual has legal rights, including the right to protect their personality and reputation," Shrinate said in a statement.

He added that filmmakers, too, have constitutional rights, including the freedom of expression and artistic creativity, and that cinema remains a recognised medium of storytelling.

"It is our respectful submission that this balance should be determined through the due process of law. Therefore, we have decided to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court to seek appropriate legal remedies. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary and are confident that justice will be served in accordance with the Constitution and the law," he said.

Shrinate also confirmed that the makers intend to submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) soon.

The legal battle now appears set to move to the Supreme Court, where the filmmakers will challenge the High Court's order while seeking protection for what they describe as their constitutional right to creative and artistic expression. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court's directions mean the teaser and related promotional content will have to be taken down pending further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Orders Takedown Of Kala Hiran Teaser After Salman Khan's Notice