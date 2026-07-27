Puri Jagannadh's Mother Dies At 96, Granddaughter Pavithra Pays Tribute In Emotional Post

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's mother, Laxmi Narasamma, has died at the age of 96. Her death has left the family in mourning. The director's daughter, Pavithra, shared an emotional note on social media. She remembered her grandmother with heartfelt words and paid tribute to her life and legacy.

In her tribute, Pavithra spoke about how close she was to Ammaji and shared the affectionate name her grandmother used to call her. “Who will call me ‘Chinnathalli' now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma," Pavithra wrote.

The filmmaker has not issued a separate public statement regarding his mother's death. The family has also not shared additional details about the circumstances of her death.

More About Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh is a prominent film director, screenwriter, and producer who works primarily in the Telugu film industry. He has directed over 30 films in a career spanning more than 25 years. The filmmaker began his cinematic journey as an assistant director under Ram Gopal Varma.

Jagannadh made his directorial debut in 2000 with the blockbuster Badri, starring Pawan Kalyan. In 2006, he collaborated with Mahesh Babu on the action film Pokiri. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of its time and was later remade in multiple languages, including Wanted in Hindi.

The filmmaker worked with Amitabh Bachchan on the 2011 action-comedy Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, which earned a spot in the Oscar library. He also directed the pan-Indian film Liger.

On the current work front, Puri Jagannadh has been working on Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film also features Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh in key roles. National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music.

The project is jointly produced by Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures. It is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.