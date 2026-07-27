Shivangi Joshi Sleeps On Harshad Chopda's Bedsheet After His Exit From <i>Lock Upp 2</i>, Internet Calls Her "Cringe"

On Sunday, after Harshad Chopda was eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2, Shivangi Joshi was seen picking up his bedsheet and blanket before going to sleep outside the cell.

Fans were surprised when she told fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala that she felt lonely after Harshad's eviction. “I don't know who slept where. Harshad said this was his, so I'm taking this. I am just feeling so lonely,” Shivangi said.

The clip quickly surfaced online, triggering a wave of reactions, with social media users labelling Shivangi's behaviour as “cringe”.

“The way she was overacting while throwing the sand bags. They really think it's Ektaa's daily soap going on!” one user wrote on Reddit

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“And then they say they have no angle, bro. Never knew I would agree with Shreya, but yeah...she is like Annabelle atp,” another commented.

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"Bro, how delusional can you be to literally do that and expect people to believe this is bhai-behen wala pyaar? At least stfu now,” someone else added.

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“Ewww, Shivangi is equally cringe and weird,” an individual said.

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"Yaar, I would do this only with my boyfriend/husband. What nonsense is this…it's gonna smell like him, right?" another wrote.

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Harshad and Shivangi, who have previously worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 4, have remained one of the closest pairs since entering Lock Upp Season 2. Their bond became a talking point when fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde tried to separate the two at one point, but the duo reunited the following week and were seen talking to Shilpa.

However, when Shilpa referred to them as "lovebirds", both Harshad and Shivangi reacted strongly, stating they were nothing more than friends.

The latest episode of Lock Upp brought another twist as former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-entered the show. Harshad defeated Sufi while Yogesh beat Dheeraj in separate tasks to reclaim their position.