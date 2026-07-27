Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Of Infidelity, Claims She Demanded Rs 37 Lakh To Meet Their Child

Months after recovering from a serious road accident, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal has made a fresh set of allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In a new YouTube video, Anurag accused his wife of cheating on him during her pregnancy with his best friend. The creator also alleged that she demanded Rs 37 lakh to allow him to meet their child.

In the video, Anurag claimed that Ritika was in contact with another man during their marriage. He shared what he claimed to be call recordings, screenshots and footage of confrontations with his wife. The clips showed Ritika denying that she met any man after their engagement and marriage. The YouTuber also included visuals where he was seen sitting with Abhishek, whom he accused of having a relationship with Ritika.

Calling his wife, Anurag said, "Ritika Ji kaise hain aap? Aapke bestfriend ke saath baithe hain hum log." He questioned her about meeting Abhishek after their wedding. To which Ritika said, "Mera bestfriend hai."

Further in the video, Anurag and Abhishek discussed Ritika allegedly staying at Abhishek's flat for one-and-a-half weeks during her pregnancy. Abhishek said Ritika told him Anurag knew about it. Anurag, however, said this was the first time he was hearing about it.

The YouTuber also accused Ritika and her mother of not allowing him to meet his son, Anurit. He claimed they were asking for a hefty alimony amount and said he had already given Rs 37 lakh to Ritika's family to be able to meet his son.

"Ritika and her mom are not allowing me to meet my kid, Anurit and are demanding heavy alimony from me. I am working hard and I have provided 37 Lakh to her family so that I can meet my baby," Anurag said.

The creator shared that he had tried to protect his family despite everything he went through. He wrote, "I tried to hide everything and choose to forgive everyone because of our kid – Anurit." The YouTuber further claimed that he was unfairly portrayed in public while others allegedly took advantage of his situation.

"Everyone harassed me financially, legally and mentally. My only mistake was that I loved these people and kept hiding their mistakes. But I guess they don't deserve this love and loyalty," he said.

Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan got married in 2025. She was initially a fan of the YouTuber before the two fell in love and tied the knot. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Anurit, on March 27, 2026.