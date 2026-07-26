"Career <i>Khatam Ho Jata</i>": Saanvie Tallwar Reveals Why She Never Filed A Case Against Karan Kundrra

TV actor Saanvie Tallwar has levelled sexual and physical assault allegations against her former co-star, Karan Kundrra. Reflecting on the incident, Saanvie explained why she chose not to pursue legal action. She shared that filing a complaint against her co-star might have jeopardised her career.

“Many ask why I didn't file a complaint because Ektaa texted me and met me after the incident. She supported me, and we went back to working on the show. That was why I didn't file a complaint against him for assaulting me,” Saanvie said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The actor further claimed that pursuing legal action at the time may have ended up hurting her career. “Professionals aise hote hain, if I would have taken the legal route back then, career khatam ho jata. But maaf nahin kar sakti, kabhi nahin,” she added.

When asked why she is speaking about it now, Saanvie said she never got the closure she wanted. “Baat purani hai, but I haven't got closure from him ever. Also, I have to come out with the correct version. Mistakes are part of human nature, but you learn from your mistakes before moving on; he hasn't,” she concluded.

Saanvie had earlier accused Karan of kissing her without her consent and slapping her while they were shooting Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She also claimed that producer Ektaa Kapoor stepped in after the incident and that the show's direction team was changed.

"Ektaa Ma'am apologised to me on Karan's behalf; I received a message from her. She then personally called me to her office, where we had a one-on-one conversation, and I respect Ektaa Ma'am a lot. She told me that whatever you want will happen, but the show must go on," she said.

Karan Kundrra is yet to address Saanvie Tallwar's allegations.