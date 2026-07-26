Watch: <i>Ramayana</i> Makers Surprise San Diego Comic Con Attendees With Gold-Coloured Shankhas

The trailer of Ramayana was one of the biggest attractions at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Although the trailer has not been released in India yet, it was screened exclusively for fans attending the event in the United States.

Now, a viral video from the event has caught fans' attention. The clip shows a woman unboxing a special gift she received after attending the Ramayana presentation. The gift came in a pink presentation box decorated with a lotus design. Inside was a note from the Ramayana team and a gold-coloured shankha (conch shell).

In the video, the woman says, "Let's unbox this gift that I got at the special preview event of Ramayana." She then takes out a pink presentation box from a gift bag and opens it.

The box features a lotus design on the lid. Inside is a gold-coloured shankha (conch shell), along with a note from the Ramayana team.

Showing the souvenir, she says, "I love this beautiful box with a lotus on it, and inside this beautiful box is 'The Shankh', otherwise known as a conch shell, which represents 'The call of Dharma.'"

Reading from the note, she explains that the shankha is "a symbol of Indian heritage which harmonizes our energy and emits a sound that transcends the universe, heralding a new beginning." She also says, "Look at the beautiful ornate and just very detailed and fine work on this shankh."

The note reads, "As we prepare to bring our Ramayana to life on Diwali this year, we celebrate the timeless journey and teachings of Lord Rama, which continue to define our values and culture even today."

The woman concludes the video by thanking producer Namit Malhotra, saying, "Thank you so much, Namit Malhotra, CEO of Prime Focus." The closing message read, "From the entire Prime Focus family across the world, lots of peace and happiness."

During the SDCC event, the makers also dismissed rumours that Ramayana: Part 1 would release earlier than planned. They confirmed that the film will hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, along with Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan.