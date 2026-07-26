Yash Reveals Why He "Used To Get Big Speakers" While Preparing For Ravana In <i>Ramayana</i>

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is still months away from release, but the film has already been making headlines after its team attended San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.

During one of the promotional interactions, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash shared fun behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. While talking about playing Ravana, Yash revealed that his preparation did not begin only after the camera started rolling. It started with music.

Speaking on the Review Nation YouTube channel, Yash was asked how he stepped into the mindset of Ravana before every scene.

The actor first pointed to one part of his costume that helped him switch into character. "My heavy and massive crown would help me get into the role every day," he shared.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari then reminded Yash about another habit that became quite famous on set. Reacting to it, the actor laughed and admitted, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, added that although he had not filmed scenes with Yash yet, he had heard plenty about the actor's routine from others on the set. According to Ranbir, everyone who worked with Yash would tell him that the Kannada star completely changed the energy around him with his choice of music.

Explaining why he did it, Yash said, “I used to get big speakers and just play music in full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs. Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with a lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud.”

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka.

The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will arrive in 2027.