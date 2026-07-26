Yami Gautam To Lead Sujoy Ghosh's <i>Kahaani 3</i>, Pre-Production Begins

The Kahaani franchise is getting ready for a new chapter, but this time with a different face leading the story. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam has been roped in to headline Kahaani 3, while filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is returning to direct the much-loved thriller franchise.

Unlike the first two films, the upcoming instalment will not continue the journey of Vidya Balan's character. Instead, the makers are said to be introducing an entirely new story that is set in the same Kahaani world.

A Fresh Story In The Same Universe

According to the report, the idea is not to recreate what worked earlier but to build a new thriller while keeping the feel of the franchise alive.

A source shared, “Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot.”

They added, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule.”

Looking Back At Kahaani And Kahaani 2

Released in 2012, Kahaani starred Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. The film won praise for its gripping screenplay, clever twists and Vidya's powerful performance.

The franchise returned in 2016 with Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The movie featured Vidya Balan alongside Arjun Rampal. While it was not a direct sequel to the first film, it followed another suspense-filled story with emotional layers and unexpected turns. The film further strengthened the franchise's reputation for smart storytelling.