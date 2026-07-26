<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Last Film On A Rampage, Earns 171 Crore

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its strong run at the box office on its third day, registering a significant jump in collections after a dip on Friday. The actor's final film before stepping into full-time politics collected an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Day 3, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 92.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 108.34 crore after three days. On the global front, Jana Nayagan has grossed Rs 171.84 crore worldwide, reflecting a solid opening weekend for the action drama.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings on Saturday, collecting an estimated Rs 24.40 crore net. The Hindi version added Rs 2.70 crore net, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.40 crore net, taking the film's combined Day 3 total to Rs 28.50 crore net.

The film also recorded encouraging occupancy figures throughout the day. The Tamil version registered an overall occupancy of 61.04%, beginning with 42.92% in the morning shows before rising to 59.31% in the afternoon. Occupancy further improved to 67% during the evening and reached 74.92% in the night shows.

Among major centres, Chennai led the way with an impressive 86.8% occupancy across 1,046 shows, while Bengaluru recorded 48.5% occupancy from 707 shows.

Speaking about the reception to the film, director H. Vinoth shared his thoughts in an interview with Rangaraj Pandey. He said, "Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn't good, this doesn't work, that doesn't, and all that. Then after a week, they say it's not that great after all. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society."

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.

After a strong opening and a healthy rebound on its third day, all eyes are now on the film's performance over the remainder of the weekend to see if it can maintain its momentum at the box office.