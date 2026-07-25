Inside <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Star Pooja Hegde's Rs 45 Crore Sea-View Mumbai Home With All-White Interiors

Pooja Hegde, who recently starred in Vijay's Jana Nayagan, lives in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, she lives in a 4,000-square-foot space, a Rs 45 crore property she moved into in 2004.

With all-white interiors, lots of green plants, pops of colour through carefully chosen furniture, and elegant fixtures, the house offers a comfortable space where she can unwind and be herself. In a video interview with Asian Paints, the actor shared a glimpse of her house a couple of years ago.

As Jana Nayagan is minting crores at the box office, here is a quick glance at Pooja's humble abode.

Inside Pooja Hegde's Home

Pooja Hegde's entrance features a green door surrounded by all-white walls. It's a London-style entryway. "I feel like this house has been a labour of love," she said during the video interview, adding that every contractor put a lot of effort into every corner of the sea-facing apartment.

She wanted her door to be the trailer for her house, and she wanted her home to exude a "very lofty kind of New York-London vibe". Her living room is all white, but a pop of colour comes from her L-shaped baby pink sofa, on which she likes to lounge and enjoy reading.

The open kitchen seamlessly blends into the living room and features two sliding doors that can be drawn when the actor wants to keep it out of everyone's reach. Boasting white tiles, blue cabinets, and wood-finished drawers, the space instantly draws attention and stands out amid the home's muted tones.

"This is my kitchen. It is one of my favourite places to be because that's where the food is," she added. The open kitchen allows the actor to interact with her guests while cooking. It also features filament bulbs, adding a touch of warmth to an otherwise contemporary space.

Pooja's home has a walk-in closet, which is a small room featuring floor-to-ceiling wardrobes filled with expensive bags, shoes, and clothes. She also calls it her workspace. The corridor in her home is flanked by gallery walls. Instead of family pictures, it showcases framed posters of films that have inspired her, from Rang De Basanti and Chupke Chupke to Christopher Nolan's films and Sideways.

Her bedroom has an attached bathroom, separated by a transparent glass partition with drapes. "I love spending time here. It's also where I sit and watch my films. It's my place to disconnect," Pooja said, describing her personal space.

It has a television, a home theatre, and a corner cabinet displaying all her awards. The bedroom is also equipped with a projector, and a large screen can be drawn in front of the bed when the actor is in the mood for binge-watching.

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