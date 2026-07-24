Dipika Kakar Reveals Diet, Recovery Routine, And Fitness Tips After Cancer Battle

Dipika Kakar's mother, Renu Kakar, was recently hospitalised due to a severe stomach infection, which caused diarrhoea. Sharing an update, the television actor revealed that her mother is back home and recovering well.

She went on to share a few diet tweaks, health updates, and fitness tips that have been helping her recovery journey after battling Stage 2 liver cancer.

Dipika Kakar Diet

Standing in her kitchen, she said, "Diet is the most important aspect of staying healthy and recovering from any illness."

Dipika Kakar added that she has tweaked her diet slightly and ensures that she eats tasty food without compromising her nutritional needs. She further noted that during the recovery phase, people often crave various dishes, but they cannot have everything. Hence, the best approach is to modify recipes and prepare dishes that not only satisfy hunger but also appeal to the taste buds while providing the body with optimum nutrition.

Take, for example, a bajra paratha. In the video, the actor did not make the usual bland paratha but kneaded the dough with cumin powder, onion, blanched spinach, ghee, garlic, and leftover lentils. She paired it with a mild bottle gourd curry and a beetroot-carrot salad.

The actor said that she had tweaked her diet according to her health needs and her doctors' recommendations. Instead of following her healthy recipes blindly, one must listen to their body and consult a doctor or dietitian to understand what suits them best.

Dipika Kakar Shares Health Updates And Fitness Tips

Later, Dipika went downstairs to meet her mother who was walking after her meal. Panning the camera towards her, she shared, "It is essential to consume good food, eat at the right time, and walk after every meal."

She added that a person does not have to walk fast or even engage in brisk walking, but they must walk, even if it is inside the house, for 15-20 minutes.

Speaking about her recovery, she said, "I experience a lot of nausea. I have mouth ulcers, but at the same time, I feel like eating different and tasty dishes, but nutrition can't be compromised."

In the previous vlogs, Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim shared that she has been taking immunotherapy sessions, which means she has to visit the hospital every 20-21 days.

After her Stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis, Dipika underwent a 14-hour robotic surgery to remove the tumour, after which Shoaib disclosed that she was cancer-free. However, a new cyst was found in her liver in February 2026, following which she has continued to undergo immunotherapy, frequent scans, and blood tests.

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