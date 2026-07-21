Inside <i>Ramayana</i> Star Yash's Bengaluru Duplex Overlooking A Golf Course

Yash is an Indian actor and film producer, best known for his work in Kannada cinema. He is the star of the KGF franchise and is currently bracing himself for the much-awaited release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, slated to hit theatres in August 2026.

But before the release of the Kiara Advani-starrer, he will be introduced to the world as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, a two-part project based on the Hindu epic and reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. On Saturday, the entire team hosted Pratham Sankalp, a red-carpet event in Delhi, but the official trailer will be released on July 24.

As Yash's fans eagerly wait to witness him transform into Ravana, here is a look inside his stunning home in Bengaluru.

Inside Ramayana Star Yash's Bengaluru Home

The duplex boasts a giant wooden entrance and an all-white living room. Luxurious is an understatement for the interiors, which are equipped with modern light fixtures, marble tabletops, and a giant television.

The all-white space comes alive with a blue sofa set and green indoor plants, not to mention the golden accents seen throughout the furniture. From the living room rises a staircase that further adds to the opulence of the space, giving it a palatial look.

The ducted air conditioning, natural stone floor tiles, and concealed lighting further add to the interiors. In one of the old images shared by the actor, he offered a sneak peek into one of the bedrooms with off-white walls, a lamp on the bedside table, and white linen. The wooden flooring is unmissable.

Yash's house has a giant open balcony, offering a perfect space to unwind or enjoy a hot beverage in the evening or on a rainy day. The balcony overlooks a well-manicured golf course. The space is decorated with more lush greenery and patio furniture.

The Ramayana star and his wife, Radhika Pandit, often host religious gatherings at their home, especially on auspicious days like Varamahalakshmi and Ugadi.

According to reports, his humble abode is located in North Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire, and he invested somewhere between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore in the property. The location of the property is one of the city's most exclusive spots, attracting significant investments from celebrities, professionals, and business owners.

Ramayana will be released in theatres on November 8, 2026. While Yash is playing Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively.

Also Read | Inside Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi's Rs 8 Crore Coimbatore Home: Spacious Living Room, Prayer Area, And Garden