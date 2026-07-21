Ranbir Kapoor's Ram <i>Dhanush</i>-Inspired Brooch Turns Heads At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor has always believed in letting his style do the talking. Whether he is walking a red carpet, promoting a film or attending a public event, the actor rarely goes overboard with fashion. Instead, he sticks to clean silhouettes, classic colours and a few well-picked accessories that make all the difference.

Recently, Ranbir was seen at his upcoming film Ramayana's Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. While his outfit stayed true to his signature minimal style, one thoughtful detail became the talking point of the evening.

A Brooch That Told A Story

Rather than making a statement with bold embroidery or heavy jewellery, Ranbir Kapoor chose a symbolic accessory that perfectly matched the occasion.

Pinned neatly to the left side of his black bandhgala was a brooch inspired by Lord Ram's bow. Crafted in a metallic finish with crystal embellishments, the accessory reflected the theme of Ramayana without being loud. It blended beautifully with the outfit while adding just the right amount of sparkle.

Keeping It Classic

Ranbir Kapoor's outfit followed a simple and polished approach. He wore a tailored black bandhgala with a structured Mandarin collar and silver-toned buttons running down the front. He paired it with ivory white trousers, creating a timeless black-and-white combination that looked refined without trying too hard.

Ranbir completed the look with polished black formal shoes, black rectangular sunglasses, a neatly groomed beard, well-styled hair and a silver watch. Every element worked together without competing for attention.

In a time when celebrity fashion often leans towards dramatic styling, Ranbir Kapoor proved that sometimes one meaningful accessory is all it takes to leave a lasting impression. At the Ramayana event, it was not the bandhgala that people remembered the most. It was the Ram-inspired brooch that became the hero of his look.

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