<i>Ramayana</i>'s Sai Pallavi Looks Divine In Kanjivaram Saree And Temple Jewellery At Delhi Event

Mounted on a Rs 4,000 crore budget, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit theatres on November 8, 2026. The ensemble cast and crew kicked off promotions with Pratham Sankalp, a media event hosted in Delhi.

Attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Kumar Vishwas and Arun Govil, among others, the cast and crew spoke about the opportunity to play mythological characters in the big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic.

Sai Pallavi, who is playing Sita in Ramayana, looked ethereal at the Delhi event alongside her fellow cast members.

Ramayana's Sai Pallavi Looks Divine In Kanjivaram Saree And Temple Jewellery

Sai Pallavi opted for a Kanjivaram pink-and-gold saree to make a statement at the Delhi event. Boasting intricate zari work, the border of the saree was pink, while the rest featured a golden hue. The blouse, too, was pink, accented with golden zari work.

Keeping the look simple yet elegant, the actor styled it with gold temple jewellery embellished with pink gemstones that complemented the pink hue of the saree. She opted for stacked bangles on her right hand and a japamala in her left hand, which was hidden beneath the saree's pallu. Completing the accessories were gold jhumkas and a ring on each hand.

As for makeup, Sai Pallavi opted for a dewy base, considering Delhi's hot and humid weather. She chose minimal foundation and pink blush. A golden-hued highlighter added shine to the high points of her face. A red bindi at the centre of her forehead and a thin layer of eyeliner tied the whole look together.

She styled her naturally curly hair in a centre-parted half hairdo.

What Did Sai Pallavi Say About Playing Sita In Ramayana

Speaking at the Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi, Sai Pallavi said, "It's not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it's not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version."

She further noted that she never planned or aspired to play the role of Sita in Ramayana. She believed that the opportunity came to her as a blessing.

"I don't think I chose to play Sita Maa. I was blessed to play this role. It's not something that you can go after, and it's not something you can write down and say, 'This is how I want to play it.' I would sit and meditate and say, 'Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,'" Sai Pallavi said at the event.

Speaking about her dedication to portraying Sita on the silver screen, the actor shared, "I was always trying to keep myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, and keep it very neutral. So I could present the best version of myself on screen."

While Sai Pallavi is playing Sita, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be seen in the roles of Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively.

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