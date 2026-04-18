Transient Global Amnesia: Neurologist Explains 24-Hour Memory Loss Condition Seen In Sai Pallavi's <i>Ek Din</i>

Aamir Khan Productions has dropped the trailer of the upcoming film Ek Din, which is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The story begins with Junaid Khan's Rohan developing a crush on Meera, played by Sai Pallavi. However, he cannot muster the courage to speak to her.

Meanwhile, their boss, played by Kunal Kapoor, announces that their entire team will be visiting Japan after overachieving their targets. During the trip, Meera meets with an accident, and the doctor tells Rohan that she has suffered from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), a condition that affects a person's short-term memory and typically resolves within 24 hours.

As fate would have it, Rohan gets a chance to spend a day with Meera and feels conflicted, knowing that her memory would return in 24 hours and that she would forget everything they did together.

For many viewers, the first question that popped into their minds after watching the trailer was - does this really happen? To bring you answers, NDTV spoke to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram.

What Is Transient Global Amnesia

Explaining the memory disorder, Dr Gupta shared, "Transient Global Amnesia (TGA) is a self-limiting neurological syndrome characterised by a sudden onset of anterograde amnesia, with variable retrograde memory impairment."

He further added that the episodes can last for four to eight hours and usually resolve in 24 hours. Imagine someone losing their memory for a day. He also noted that the condition primarily affects individuals between the ages of 50 and 70. Risk factors include a history of migraine, recent emotional stress, or physical exertion.

According to a Mayo Clinic report, a person may forget what happened to them a day, a month, or even a year ago. However, the person still remembers their identity and recognises loved ones, especially family members, close friends, and their partner or children. While it is not serious, the experience can be frightening for both the patient and their loved ones.

What Triggers Transient Global Amnesia

According to Dr Gupta, TGA is often preceded by precipitating events such as:

Acute emotional stress

Strenuous physical activity

Painful stimuli

Sudden temperature changes (hot/cold water immersion)

Sexual activity

"The exact pathophysiology remains unclear, though transient dysfunction of the hippocampus is implicated," he clarified. One must also note that there is no specific treatment for this memory disorder because it is a benign and self‑resolving condition.

"Management is primarily supportive, with emphasis on excluding acute ischemic stroke and seizure disorders," the expert explained.

What Should Be The First Response From The Family Of The Patient

As jarring as it could be for the loved ones, transient global amnesia can leave the patient feeling confused and overwhelmed. "Patients typically present with repetitive questioning and disorientation to time and recent events, while maintaining alertness and personal identity," Dr Gupta shared with NDTV.

Amid this confusion, the family and friends should approach with caution and follow this guide:

Provide calm reassurance

Avoid repeated correction or confrontation

Ensure the patient is not left unattended

Seek urgent medical evaluation to rule out serious neurological conditions such as stroke or epilepsy

Can Transient Global Amnesia Have A Lasting Impact

Transient global amnesia is a condition that affects short-term memory, and it does not have any long-term effects.

"TGA has an excellent prognosis. There is no permanent cognitive deficit or structural brain damage. Memory function fully recovers, although patients may have a persistent amnestic gap throughout the episode. Recurrence is uncommon," the Gurugram-based neurologist reassured.

"Cinematic depictions of TGA are often exaggerated and clinically inaccurate," he said, adding that in reality, patients often remain conscious, hemodynamically stable, and neurologically intact, without focal deficits such as motor weakness or aphasia.

"The defining feature is an isolated disturbance of recent memory, not a global neurological collapse," he concluded.

As the love saga unfolds, we will witness the dynamics shifting between Rohan and Meera. Catch Ek Din in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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