Khushi Kapoor Is All Red-y For Spring In A Boucle Striped Skirt Set And An Acrylic Cherry Cardigan

Khushi Kapoor scores a perfect ten on the closet front in her bright red three-piece attire

Read Time: 2 mins
Khushi Kapoor Is All Red-y For Spring In A Boucle Striped Skirt Set And An Acrylic Cherry Cardigan
Khushi Kapoor looks as fresh as a cherry in her boucle skirt set and acrylic cardigan

Khushi Kapoor is riding high not just on the waves of her latest and upcoming releases Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan; but also with her evergreen sense of style. The 24-year-old actress recently dished out an all red ensemble that got her fans and followers hitting non-stop likes on her Instagram post.

Khushi Kapoor's latest sartorial escapade got her dipped in red in true synchronization with the month of love, February. The Gen Z star wore a rather chic two piece bright red and white striped boucle skirt set that featured a super cropped top with fringed borders, a square neckline and thick straps. She teamed this with a matching overlapping mini skirt with black button closure and chunky pockets. Khushi added the perfect third layer to her look with a cherry hued half-sleeves acrylic cardigan that she wore in an open front fashion.

On the accessories front, Khushi went for a Coco Chanel chic vibe wearing a string of elegant white pearls wound around her neck, a pair of chunky dome shaped gold earrings with diamond studded details and a couple of dainty gold bracelets stacked on her wrist. Last but not the least, she wrapped the look with a pair of white socks and red Converse lace up shoes to add a monotone element to her outfit of the day.

Hair wise, Khushi's tresses were styled into a voluminous and sleek centre parted salon style blown out open look with face framing curtain bangs. Her blushed and beaming makeup complemented her overall look featuring a glowing glass skin, fluffy brows, a wash of sparkly pink eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, pink blush laden cheeks, a touch of champagne highlight on the highpoints of her face, and a barely-there cherry tinted lips topped off with a clear lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Khushi Kapoor's cherry hued wardrobe moment was a complete slay.

