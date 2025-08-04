Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Make A Strong Case For Pilates. Here's Why You Should Follow Suit

If you are looking for some solid fitness inspiration from your favourite celebrities, it might be time to add Pilates to your workout routine. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora have all shared sneak peeks of their Pilates sessions. And, honestly, they make it look fun and fierce.

On Sunday, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit dropped a July photo dump featuring some of your favourite celebrities working it on the reformer. And yes, it is full of workout goals.

The first frame features Janhvi Kapoor doing a reverse lunge on the reformer. This move works the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps and core. Thanks to the moving carriage, it also puts your balance and stability to the test. Plus, the lifted leg and tall spine help activate your back and shoulders too.

Next up, we see Khushi Kapoor mid-plank in a move that looks like a transition from plank to pike, which is a killer for your core. It builds serious strength in your abs, shoulders and arms while improving posture and control.

Then there is Mrunal Thakur, who is all about that single leg Arabesque on the reformer. This elegant move targets the glutes and hamstrings, improves hip mobility and encourages a strong, lifted spine. Bonus: it does wonders for improving balance and strengthening your core.

The carousel also features singer Dhvani Bhanushali in action with a modified standing lunge on the reformer. This one's great for working the legs, glutes and those all-important stabiliser muscles. It also opens up tight hips, stretches the hamstrings and challenges your coordination and strength.

Here's why Pilates totally deserves a spot in your workout routine:

1. Strengthens The Core: Pilates is all about building a strong core – not just abs, but deeper muscles that support your spine. It helps you move better and feel more stable, both at the gym and in daily life.

2. Improves Flexibility: No crazy contortions here – just better mobility. Pilates gently stretches and lengthens your muscles, making your body feel looser and more open over time.

3. Promotes Better Posture: You will start sitting and standing taller without even trying. Pilates strengthens the muscles that support good posture and makes you more aware of how you carry yourself.

4. Low-Impact, Joint-Friendly: It is kind on your joints while still working your muscles. Great if you are recovering from an injury or just want something less intense on the knees.

5. Helps Build A Mind-Body Connection: Pilates keeps you focused. It helps you tune into your body, move with control and breathe properly.

While Pilates is great for building overall strength, ensure that you check with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your workout routine.