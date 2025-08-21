Janhvi Kapoor Channels Flower Power For <i>Param Sundari</i> Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of turning film promotions into a fashion runway. Currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Param Sundari with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, the actress has been serving one standout look after another. For her latest outing, Janhvi chose a strappy, flowy midi dress that instantly turned heads.

The outfit featured a corset-inspired bodice with slim spaghetti straps and lace-up detailing at the bust. The skirt flared into a soft silhouette that swayed beautifully with every movement. The print itself was a highlight, showcasing bold tangerine florals, pink splashes, hints of green, and pastel touches, all set against a creamy base. It was the kind of print that feels like summer bottled into fabric.

Janhvi kept her accessories understated, allowing the summer dress to command full attention. She paired the look with white heels that elongated her frame while maintaining the minimalist aesthetic.

Her makeup followed the same less-is-more philosophy. She opted for fresh, glowing skin with a dewy finish, softly flushed cheeks, and nude glossy lips. Her eyes were accentuated with subtle definition, while her lashes added just enough drama without overpowering the look.

Her hair was styled in soft waves that framed her face naturally. The effortless styling elevated the dress while keeping the overall look light and breezy.

Janhvi shared glimpses of this look on her Instagram handle with the caption, "My face when he says #SunMereYaarVe", cheekily tying it to the music of Param Sundari. Commenting on the photo, Maddock Films wrote, "Face card so sundar, you can't help falling in pyaar."

As Param Sundari inches closer to its release on August 29, Janhvi and Sidharth have been creating buzz with both their appearances and their on-screen pairing. The film promises a mix of romance, music, and drama, and Janhvi's promotional wardrobe seems to echo the same vibe.

