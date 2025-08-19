Janhvi Kapoor's Trainer Reveals The Secret Behind Her Strong & Toned Body

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast, and she has often inspired fans with her dedication to Pilates. Recently, her trainer, Namrata Purohit, advocated the benefits of Pilates by sharing a throwback video from one of Janhvi's workout sessions. The wellness trainer revealed that the clip is from the actress' fitness routine just ahead of shooting a song, undoubtedly opening up the Param Sundari star's secret behind her vibrant energy.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

The clip begins with the actress performing a variation of the Kneeling One Leg Pull or Legs in Strap exercise on a Pilates Reformer. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen balancing perfectly on a sliding carriage while holding the runner. She then places one knee on the runner and the other leg in straps attached to springs, providing adjustable resistance for various movements, including leg extensions and pulls.

The exercise emphasises core strength, flexibility, balance, posture and coordination through controlled movements, utilising ropes, pulleys and springs to offer resistance to the other leg. It also helps tone muscles, build strength, correct muscle imbalances and potentially prevent injuries.

As the scene changes, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen performing a variation of a Reformer Lunge or Single Leg Press. She places one foot on the carriage runner with the other on the floor, and her hands on the footbar for support. After one round, the star quickly switches leg positions and continues her exercise on the reformer machine.

This workout targets the core, legs, and glutes through controlled movements, helping improve balance and core stability.

Alongside the clip, the renowned fitness trainer writes, "Throwback to Janhvi Kapoor training on the day of her song shoot!" She further highlights the benefits of Pilates and writes, "Before every song, Janhvi makes sure to workout," so as to "feel strong and feel good."

It is not the first time Janhvi Kapoor's fitness trainer has teased fans with glimpses from her Pilates training. In another post, the actress can be seen practising the single-leg deadlift on the reformer. Sharing the pictures, Namrata penned, "It's all about the balance."

Janhvi Kapoor and her Pilates practice are truly inspirational.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.