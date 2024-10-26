Janhvi Kapoor's "Balancing Act" With A Single Leg Deadlift Is How She Tackles Fitness In The Festive Season

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to dominate the fitness sphere with her consistent and dedicated workout routine. From being a regular pilates girl to making cardio and weight training a part of her routine, Janhvi Kapooor's fitness diaries are worth taking notes from. Recently, her trainer Namrata Purohit gave us a glimpse of her pilates session. She was seen performing "balancing act" with a single leg deadlift on the reformer. Her pilates variation of deadlift is indeed a great way to intensify the form. The workout helps to increase your strength and balance. While working on the hamstrings and glutes, it also helps to improve overall posture. Janhvi's workout game is not for the weak and if you are looking to level it up before festive indulgence, perhaps now is the time to start.

Janhvi Kapoor is a pilates girl through and through. Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit often gives a glimpse of Janhvi's workout sessions and we are truly impressed. Her routine is a call to up your workout game. Previously, her trainer posted a video in which she was seeing working on her hamstrings and glutes. "Burning up the hamstrings and glutes," she captioned the post. She was working out on the reformer and the exercise is a great way to strengthen the glute muscles and hamstrings. If you are looking to elevate your routine this festive season, Janhvi Kapoor's fitness routine is just what you need to bookmark.

