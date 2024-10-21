Janhvi Kapoor's Bulgarian Split Squats Were Perfectly Timed For The Festive Season

Janhvi Kapoor's dedicated fitness regime stops for nobody. In sickness and in health, she is committed to remaining fit and healthy. Recently revealed on her Instagram stories, after what seemed like a brief bout of illness, the actress made a powerful return to her gym routine, proving that health and fitness remain top priorities for her. Her dedication is particularly impressive as it comes during the festive season, a time when many tend to ease up on their fitness goals. One of the exercises she was spotted doing was the Bulgarian split squat, a lower-body strength move that requires focus and constant progress.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's "Makhan Malai Skin" Was A Bonus To Her Flawless Makeup In Devara

The Bulgarian Split Squats are a favourite in the fitness world. This move requires one leg to be elevated behind the body while the other is positioned forward, performing a squat-like motion. Though it may appear simple, the Bulgarian split squat is a challenging exercise that builds strength and tones the lower body.

Benefits Of The Bulgarian Split Squats

1. Strengthens Lower Body Muscles

This exercise primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, making it an excellent lower-body workout. It also engages the calf muscles and core for stability.

2. Improves Balance And Coordination

The unilateral nature of the Bulgarian split squat, which requires using one leg at a time, helps improve balance and coordination. This is especially beneficial for those who want to enhance athletic performance or reduce the risk of injuries.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Made A Glimmering Gold Entry At IIFA Awards 2024 In A Wavy Wired Skirt Set

3. Builds Core Stability

While it's a leg-focused exercise, the Bulgarian split squat requires significant core engagement to maintain balance. This helps improve overall core strength, which is essential for posture and injury prevention.

4. Enhances Flexibility

The deep squat movement promotes flexibility in the hip flexors and stretches the hamstrings, making it a great way to improve the range of motion.

5. Great For Functional Fitness

The Bulgarian split squat mimics real-life movements, making it a functional exercise. It's perfect for those looking to improve their everyday mobility, especially in activities like climbing stairs or bending down.

Janhvi Kapoor's choice to incorporate the Bulgarian split squat into her routine demonstrates her focus on a well-rounded fitness approach. If you're looking to remain fit beyond the festive season, then you should incorporate this exercise into your regimen.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Blue Ombre Saree Makes Monday Blues Look Refreshing