Janhvi Kapoor's Blue Ombre Saree Makes Monday Blues Look Refreshing

Janhvi Kapoor has been consistently upping her fashion game. From method dressing to being the chicest wedding guest, the actress is creating a frenzy with her stunning traditional silhouettes. After serving us with her impeccable Apsara-inspired style for Devara, the actress is making a case for high shine in shades of blue. Janhvi Kapoor's fashion scene often gravitates towards stunning ethnic style and recently, she served us with just the right kind of blues. She slipped into a glittering ombre blue saree that came with a flared pattern. The shimmery details were perfect to serve us a good dose of glitz. She paired the look with a glittery blue blouse that perfectly contrasted with her overall look. She went with silver jewels to complete her OOTD. With dewy glam, glossy lips and a simple braid, her beautiful look was right on point.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Was "Like A Shining Pearl" In An Ivory Gaurav Gupta Lehenga

With a generous dose of glam, Janhvi Kapoor's take on the traditional silhouettes has always been so impressive. Her way of retaining the 'it' factor with every look is a given. Previously, she was a fashion feast for the eyes in her apsara-coded look. For the promotions of her upcoming release, Devara, the actress slipped into an ethereal pearl-embellished Gaurav Gupta lehenga that was a masterpiece in itself. She was a vision in this beautiful number that came with a plunging neckline blouse and mermaid-style lehenga skirt. She tapped into minimal aesthetic as she went for dewy glam topped with tinted cheeks and glossy lips.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor As Thangam Is A True "Golden Girl" In A Gold Kanjeevaram Manish Malhotra Saree

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic styles are dominating the fashion scene and this is proof