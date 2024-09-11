Janhvi Kapoor As Thangam Is A True 'Golden Girl' In A Gold Kanjeevaram Manish Malhotra Saree

Janhvi Kapoor Is A "Golden Girl" In A Gold Kanjeevaram Manish Malhotra Saree

Janhvi Kapoor often gravitates towards beautiful, timeless traditional drapes for various occasions, movie promotions included. Her enduring love for classic picks is a testament to looking her very best at all times. Currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Devara: Part 1, the actress is making sure to keep up with her fashion game too. Her promotional diaries are only getting fashionably better in a beautiful gold-toned number. She turned to a stunning Manish Malhotra saree to deliver a quintessential festive look. Her golden Kanjeevaram saree came with intricate Swarovski embellishments and delicate zari nakshi detailing. She paired the drape with a beautiful, scalloped crystal blouse. She exuded sheer elegance in this breathtakingly gorgeous number. The bright pink border details were just perfect to add a subtle pop of contrast to the look. With traditional earrings and a glowy matte makeup, Janhvi's ethereal ethnic OOTD looked complete.

Janhvi Kapoor's saree-torial affairs are often worth bookmarking for literally every season. Her trendsetting style has a way of elevating timeless silhouettes. Janhvi Kapoor has truly cracked the code for making a striking, head-turning statement. Previously, she opted for an ombre drape in shades of pink that came with delicate sequin details. She paired the look with a beautiful floral embroidered blouse that seemed like a fresh spin on florals. With just a pair of statement earrings, her look was minimal yet maximal on effect.

Janhvi Kapoor will convince you to add traditional tones to your wardrobe