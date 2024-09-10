Janhvi Kapoor's Version Of Midweek Blues In This Beaded Blue Saree Looks Better Than Ours

Janhvi Kapoor's Version Of Midweek Blues In A Blue Saree Looks Better Than Ours

Janhvi Kapoor's generous dose of glam has always demonstrated her love for statement-making fits. Her way of retaining her polished signature style in every look only makes her fashion game better. The actress has a decorated calendar with the promotions of her upcoming release Devara: Part 1. Among the plethora of 'doused in sequin' fits, her love for modern ethnic glam remains constant. Recently, the actress was spotted promoting her movie and indeed, she made sure to make it a fashion affair. She looked like a modern-day princess in a stunning beaded saree. Her pre-draped number seemed to be a perfect pick for the occasion. She looked radiant in an ice-blue saree that was paired with a beautiful beaded blouse. The halter neck pattern of the blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline was perfect to add an instant oomph to the look. With matching earrings and a minimal makeup approach, her promotional look seemed complete.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning pink saree is another ethnic look that we wish to bookmark for the festive season. The look came with a beautiful ombre pattern in shades of pink and minimal sequin details. She paired the look with a stunning embroidered blouse that elevated her OOTD.

Jahnvi Kapoor and her ethnic style share a mutual love for each other. Whether she is on-screen or off-screen, her penchant for delivering a moment in traditional outfits is a given. Recently, she shared her Devara BTS moment that indeed was all things fashion. The actress has been making a case for half lehengas and dhoti sarees and her white number was truly Apsara-inspired. She slipped into a white dhoti saree for her song Dheere Dheere. She opted for a strapless blouse paired with a white dhoti saree. Her choice of oxidised accessories was perfect to accentuate her style. With tinted cheeks and minimal makeup, the actress looked radiant too.

Janhvi Kapoor definitely knows how to serve one of the most memorable fashion moments